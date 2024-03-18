Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.