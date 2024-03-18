Diversified Trust Co Sells 124 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

