DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,675,236 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

