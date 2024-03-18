DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.18 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

