DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 324,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

