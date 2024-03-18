DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 123 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.