DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,200 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

