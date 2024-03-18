Doliver Advisors LP Sells 743 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 720,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Apple by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 10,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.64 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

