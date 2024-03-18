DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.