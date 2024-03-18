easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.
easyJet Trading Down 6.7 %
EJTTF stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.
About easyJet
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.