easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.

easyJet Trading Down 6.7 %

EJTTF stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

