Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVM stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.