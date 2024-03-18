Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,595,478.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

