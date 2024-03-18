Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:AYR)

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ayr Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.82 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert purchased 25,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

