Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eltek in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eltek’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Eltek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of -1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

