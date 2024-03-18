Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $207,689. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

