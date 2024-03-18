Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

GKOS opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,450 shares of company stock valued at $31,068,090. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

