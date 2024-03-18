Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriMas Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

