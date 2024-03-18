Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $329.83 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $329.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

