EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ EYPT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.66. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $30.99.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
