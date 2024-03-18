Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FATH opened at $4.64 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

