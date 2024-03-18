FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,879,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

