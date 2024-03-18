Financial Analysis: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SurgePays and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.65 -$680,000.00 $1.39 3.33 Spark New Zealand $2.77 billion 1.99 $699.27 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

SurgePays beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.