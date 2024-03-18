Financial Comparison: Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) vs. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 2 1 1 0 1.75 Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is more favorable than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 0.76% 1.69% 0.40% Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional $44.56 billion 0.09 $301.02 million $0.05 60.60 Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A $1.95 3.79

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional pays out 520.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional beats Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. In addition, the company operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact producers; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry. The company also provides various byproducts, including motor benzole, pure benzole, toluol, xylol, crude tar, ammonium sulphate, iron sulphate, and granulated high furnace slag. In addition, it offers port services, such as loading and unloading, maritime, third party, warehouse, liquid and solid waste collection, maritime police, and customs and customs enforcement services. Further, the company engages in renewable energy production, recycling, and trading activities, as well as provision of management and consultancy services. It primarily serves automotive, white goods, pipes and tubes, rolling, manufacturing, electrics-electronics, mechanical engineering, energy, heating equipment, shipbuilding, defense, and packaging industries. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

