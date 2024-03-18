Financial Contrast: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aprea Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.25%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.66 million ($3.99) -1.55 Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.02 -$101.85 million N/A N/A

Statera Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -55.45% -45.57% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Statera Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The company is also developing ATRN-1051, ATRN-354, and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Statera Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.