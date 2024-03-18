First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HXL opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

