Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
