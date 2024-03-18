Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

