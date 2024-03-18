Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
