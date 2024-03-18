Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

