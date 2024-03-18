Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
FLC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.28.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
