Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.