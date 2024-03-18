Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRI opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

