Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.2 %

FWONK stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.