Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.