Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 819.5 days.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Fosun International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOSUF opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Fosun International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.