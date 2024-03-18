Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.