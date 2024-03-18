FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.94. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

