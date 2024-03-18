FY2024 EPS Estimates for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ADCT stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

