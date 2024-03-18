FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Decreased by Analyst

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Stock Up 12.1 %

CORZ stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 2,090,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,693 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 625,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

