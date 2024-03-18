FY2024 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $116.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

