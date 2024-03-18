FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

IMCR opened at $60.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

