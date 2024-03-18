Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Up 23.4 %

NASDAQ GPAK opened at $0.28 on Monday. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

