Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.