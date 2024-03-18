Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.

Geberit Stock Up 1.6 %

GBERF stock opened at $587.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.23. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $492.39 and a fifty-two week high of $633.61.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

