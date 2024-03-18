Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.
Geberit Stock Up 1.6 %
GBERF stock opened at $587.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.23. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $492.39 and a fifty-two week high of $633.61.
About Geberit
