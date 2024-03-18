GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $323,311.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $351,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $3,317,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $5,097,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

