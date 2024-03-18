Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Shares of GNTA opened at $3.90 on Monday. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.
Genenta Science Company Profile
