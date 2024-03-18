Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 30,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of GEVO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.88.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

