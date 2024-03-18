Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $1.17 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $416.42 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $263.28 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.