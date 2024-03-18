Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $954.94 million, a P/E ratio of -418.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $1,479,960. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

