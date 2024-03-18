Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $25.07 on Monday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guess? by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.