Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.66 on Monday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

