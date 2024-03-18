Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 623,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 656,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawkins by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins Price Performance
Hawkins stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
View Our Latest Report on HWKN
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.