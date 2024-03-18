HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.34. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,227 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

